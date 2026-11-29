Many bizarre treatments for hair loss have been tried over the centuries, including applying a mixture of goat’s dung and chickweed to the scalp.

Sadly, it proved ineffective, as did cold tea and lemon. However, recent clinical trial results may offer more reason to hope for those battling baldness.

US pharmaceutical company Veradermics announced in October that its pill version of the drug minoxidil achieved better hair growth after six months than a placebo.

One analyst who looked at the trial data told the media there was a “very strong” commercial case for Veradermics’ medication, called VDPHL01, which releases minoxidil slowly.

So is the world closer to achieving a cure for male pattern baldness?

Desmond Tobin, professor of dermatological science at University College Dublin and director of the university’s Charles Institute of Dermatology, is cautious.

Prof Tobin, who describes himself as balding, said that he had joked to his bald father that humans would be on Mars before a cure for male-pattern baldness was found.

He said the new formulation of minoxidil was a repackaged version of something that had been around for a long time. Minoxidil became first male-pattern baldness drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1988.

Different parts of the scalp appear to respond differently to minoxidil, he said. Some people show positive effects, while others are “non-responders”.

“You need an enzyme in the [hair] follicle to convert the minoxidil to a more active form,” he said. “It can take some commitment to determine whether you are one [a responder] or not. Pharma loves these drugs because they’ve got six months of your money before you find out whether you respond.”

Minoxidil, which increases the scalp’s blood flow and causes hair follicles to go into their active phase, is usually applied directly to the scalp, but it is sometimes prescribed as a pill. It can be taken by men or women for pattern hair loss.

Another drug, finasteride, secured FDA approval in 1997 and is taken as a pill but is suitable only for men.

Prof Desmond Tobin, of University College Dublin, said drug treatments may slow hair loss but are unlikely to generate full scalp coverage. Photo: Courtesy Prof Desmond Tobin Show caption: Prof Desmond Tobin, of University College Dublin, said drug …

It acts by blocking an enzyme that converts testosterone into another hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that binds to androgen receptors in hair follicles and causes hair to become weaker and thinner.

Prof Tobin said that even in people who responded to drug treatments, full scalp coverage after treatment was typically unachievable. The end result is typically better if an individual starts earlier, although if treatment stops, the positive effects also halt.

“The main benefit is sometimes to slow the continued hair loss,” he said. “Regrowth of the hair you lost is much harder. You have to manage expectations. A hair transplant surgeon would be able to get a much better impact on getting scalp coverage.”

Surgeons typically remove hair follicles from areas – often the back or sides of the scalp – where follicles are resistant to DHT.

'Charlatan territory'

Aside from medicine or surgery, there are other methods designed to deal with hair loss.

Scientists in China recently revealed in Nature Communications that they had developed a “comb-shaped bioelectronic system” called Detangle that creates an electric field.

According to the researchers, when tested on mice genetically engineered to go bald, Detangle produced better results than minoxidil.

“Lots of devices have been used in the past – red-light devices, electrical currents passing through follicles,” Prof Tobin said. “The whole area of hair-growth stimulation is rather charlatan territory.”

Some well-known men have apparently been able to reverse the onset of baldness, turning their thinning follicles into a full head of hair.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is a notable example, although he has been coy about his methods.

Musician Elton John long ago gave up trying to find a cure and turned instead to wigs, highlighting how difficult hair loss is to treat even when money is no object.

Genetics plays a major role in pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, although the genetic influences are complex.

“There’s a genetic pattern, but it’s multifactorial; it probably involves many genes,” said Denise Syndercombe Court, professor of forensic genetics at King’s College London.

“It’s a bit like predicting height. Height is very genetically determined. However the number of molecular [markers] that determine how tall you are, are many.”

Indeed, the British Association of Dermatologists has said that more than 190 genes influence hair loss.

Genetic factors

Prof Syndercombe Court and her co-researchers have looked at whether it would be possible to work out how bald a man might be, based on testing the few cells available at a crime scene, as this could be useful for police. However, because the genetics involved in hair loss are complex, they concluded the approach was “not reliable enough”.

When it comes to the main scientific interest in male-pattern baldness – trying to combat it through medication – the key problem, Prof Tobin said, is that the driver for it “is plumbed into your entire physiology”.

“I don’t think a cure is possible,” he said. “There can only be a treatment. You would have to get into the genetics [to effect a cure] – to switch things off. That would be quite dangerous.

“If you take the androgen receptor [the activity of which finasteride affects]. Androgens are used by so much of the male body system.”

So affecting androgen receptors “has ramifications for more than just a hair follicle”.

There is much concern about “post-finasteride syndrome”, which can involve symptoms such as depression, muscle wasting, tinnitus and joint pain.

Psychological effects may be due to finasteride's impact on neurosteroids, which are substances that have wide-ranging effects on the brain.

But there are separate approaches being tried, including inhibiting the receptor for the hormone prolactin. Medications using this method, which could help keep hair follicles active, are being tested in clinical trials by Hope Medicine in China and Absci, a US company.

Los Angeles-based Pelage Pharmaceuticals has held clinical trials for a hair-loss treatment that inhibits a structure in mitochondria, which are tiny energy-generating organelles found within cells.

“We are finally moving away from targeting androgen and looking at alternative routes,” Prof Tobin said.

So while progress is being made, humans landing on Mars may yet be the winner.