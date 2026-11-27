Two stations in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region have been inaugurated, expanding Etihad Rail's national passenger network before a major cultural festival.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative of Al Dhafra Region, officially opened Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations on Friday. Both stations are set to welcome passengers from Monday – a month earlier than originally scheduled.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of Etihad Rail, travelled on a train between the two stations as part of the launch.

The stations are opening in time for the Liwa International Festival, which runs from December 11 to January 2, 2027. To accommodate festival visitors, Etihad Rail will operate eight daily trips to and from Liwa Station between December 9 and January 3.

The journey from Abu Dhabi to Madinat Zayed takes approximately 55 minutes, while the trip to Liwa takes around one hour and 20 minutes.

Sheikh Hamdan said the two new stations would strengthen Al Dhafra's connectivity with cities across the UAE.

The addition of Liwa and Madinat Zayed brings the total number of stations served by Etihad Rail to six. Photo: Wam Show caption: The addition of Liwa and Madinat Zayed brings the total numb…

“Al Dhafra is home to a rich historical and cultural heritage, alongside distinctive natural and tourism attractions,” he said. “We look forward to the stations making the region’s destinations more accessible and enabling more visitors to discover all that Al Dhafra has to offer.

“In doing so, they will support tourism and economic activity, strengthen local businesses, and create new business and employment opportunities for the people of the region.”

Sheikh Theyab described the station openings as an important milestone in the development of the national passenger rail network.

“With each new station, Etihad Rail's network extends further across the UAE, connecting the country from west to east,” he said.

The addition of Liwa and Madinat Zayed brings the total number of stations served by Etihad Rail to six, less than six months after initial operations launched between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30.

Dubai and Al Dhaid joined the network on September 30. The remaining three Al Dhafra stations – Al Mirfa, Al Dhannah and Al Sila – are expected to open in early January.