Etihad Rail sells 120,000 passenger tickets in first month of operations

Etihad Rail has sold more than 120,000 passenger tickets in its first month of operations after the official launch of the UAE's national passenger rail network on September 30.

The inaugural train service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi generated significant excitement, marking a new era of connectivity for both cities. Etihad Rail expects its service will encourage repeat ridership.

"Our ambition is for passenger rail to become a natural part of everyday life, and a trusted choice that people return to time and again for comfortable, safe and reliable travel," Adhraa Almansoori, executive director of commercial and support, Etihad Rail Mobility, said.

Since the official launch on September 30, four stations have been in operation: Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City, Dubai Al Yalayis, Al Dhaid, and Fujairah.

"The strong response we have seen during the first month reflects passengers’ confidence in this new mode of transport and reinforces our commitment to continuously enhancing our services in line with their needs and expectations. In doing so, we are contributing to the vision of our wise leadership to transform mobility across the UAE."

On August 3, Etihad Rail announced that ticket sales for the introductory passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah had exceeded 70,000 since its launch on June 30.

On November 30, two stations in Al Dhafra, Madinat Zayed and Liwa, will open ahead of the region's winter festivals. Al Sila, Al Mirfa, and Al Dhannah stations will follow on December 30. Sharjah's University City station will be the final station of the first phase, opening on March 30, 2027.

Plans include a future Dubai station and a rail connection to Oman via Hafeet Rail, as part of the broader GCC Railway network expected to open by 2030.