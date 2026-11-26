Children as young as nine are talking about Grand Theft Auto 6 despite its 21+ age rating in the UAE, with experts warning the young are being exposed to the game's adult content through social media and friends.

The game, which was released on November 19, features violence, drug use, criminal activity and sexual content, and its popularity has left some parents struggling to manage requests from children who want to play because their friends are talking about it.

Ryan Bassindale, founder of Ten Points, a behaviour and well-being platform used by schools, said younger children were watching clips on TikTok and YouTube, sometimes without their parents knowledge.

“What worries me more is the clips,” he said. “Younger children are seeing bits of it on a phone, with nobody there to explain what they're looking at. And then there's the child whose parents have said 'no', who ends up on the outside of every conversation at break.”

The warnings come after the UAE's National Drug Enforcement Authority urged parents to monitor children's gaming activities because of concerns about scenes involving drug use and other illegal behaviour.

The National Media Authority has given GTA 6 its highest age classification of 21+.

Schools have also sent advisories to parents reminding them that the game is not suitable for children and encouraging them to check age ratings and monitor gaming activity.

Grand Theft Auto 6 received close to perfect scores across the board on its release. Bloomberg Show caption: Grand Theft Auto 6 received close to perfect scores across t…

“We would like to remind parents that Grand Theft Auto VI is intended for adults, not children,” Dove Green Private School Dubai said in a circular seen by The National. “The game features mature themes, including graphic violence, criminal activity, strong language, sexual content and drug references.”

The school encouraged parents to use parental controls and talk to their children about choosing games that are age-appropriate.

Dr Usama Rehman, associate professor of psychology at De Montfort University Dubai, said younger children could struggle to understand some of the situations shown in GTA 6.

He said repeated exposure to violence, crime and drug use could affect how children understand such behaviour, especially if they are too young to recognise the difference between entertainment and real life.

Andrej Kuprejev, founder and chief executive of GMNSM, a Dubai-based sports and education network for children, said children copy what they see.

“Without an adult to help them make sense of it, they can’t always tell fiction from reality and what is acceptable in real life,” he said.

But Dr Jenna Santyr, director of education at K–12 social-emotional learning and well-being curriculum platform, Peekapak, said parents should not assume exposure to such games would necessarily lead to violent behaviour.

“There is little scientific evidence to support the idea that playing violent video games inevitably leads to violent behaviour in children,” she said.

She said a child's age, home environment and wider exposure to media must also to be considered.

Mr Bassindale, a former head of well-being at a Dubai school, said younger pupils sometimes copied language or behaviour from entertainment they had watched without fully understanding it.

He recalled how seven and eight year olds became interested in Squid Game when the television series was popular, including some who dressed as its characters for World Book Day.

Experts say one of the biggest challenges for parents is the pressure children feel when their friends are talking about a popular game. But Mr Bassindale said parents should not assume their child's friends were playing GTA 6 simply because their child said so.

“'Everyone's playing it' is almost never true,” he said. “Message two or three other parents and you'll probably find they're having exactly the same argument at home.”

What should parents look out for?

Parents should pay attention to what their children are playing and watching online, especially if their behaviour or gaming habits change.

Warning signs could include poor sleep, falling grades, increased irritability or secretiveness about their gaming activities, Dr Rehman said. Children may also withdraw from family activities or become upset when asked to stop playing.

These changes did not necessarily mean a video game was causing a problem, but they could be reasons for parents to start a conversation.

Mr Kuprejev said parents should talk to their children about what to do if someone offered them access to a game they knew was not appropriate and not to feel pressured into letting their child play the game. “Pressure like this is real and parents shouldn’t feel guilty for holding their ground.”

He said taking an interest in children's gaming habits was more useful than simply checking their devices. “Interest works better than surveillance does because a child who feels you are curious is more likely to tell you what is going on.”

How can parents help?

Most consoles, including PlayStation and Xbox, allow parents to create child accounts and limit games according to age.

Mr Bassindale said these controls were relatively simple to set up but many families were unaware they existed. He also encouraged schools to support parents who refused to allow their children access to adult games.

“It's a lot easier to say no when you know the school's said it too,” he said. “I'm not anti-gaming. I played thousands of hours of video games with my friends growing up and for a lot of children that's where their friendships are now. This one's just not made for them and it's fine for the adults around them to say so.”