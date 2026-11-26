Dubai Health Authority has issued a safety warning over My Lisaa weight-loss products after they were banned by the UAE drug regulator.

The import, sale and distribution of the products has been prohibited by the Emirates Drug Establishment, which raised regulatory concerns. A notice from the EDE reinforces the need for healthcare providers to ensure weight-loss products meet safety and approval requirements.

The DHA has notified all private healthcare facilities and practitioners in the emirate, urging them to review and comply with the order.

This warning comes amid concerns over the safety of slimming aids sold as “natural” options, such as herbal diet capsules, slimming coffees, and teas.

In March, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health warned about fake weight-loss products that falsely claimed to contain GLP-1 medicines such as semaglutide, tirzepatide and liraglutide.

These products were not registered with the EDE, but people could buy them from online sellers and via social media.

In July, the regulator acted against 71 groups selling or promoting unapproved peptide products and reported 14 social media influencers to the authorities. This was in response to people buying injectable peptides online for weight loss, muscle building and anti-ageing without a doctor’s supervision.

In February 2025, the UAE Department of Health warned against fake Ozempic and Mounjaro products being sold online, or bought without prescriptions.

Approved drugs

The UAE has approved several prescription medicines for weight management, such as Wegovy, Mounjaro and Foundayo.

In June, the EDE approved a once-daily oral version of Wegovy, following earlier approval of the injection pen. These approvals were based on clinical studies that showed the treatment worked well when combined with a healthy lifestyle.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, many supplements, pills and teas that claim to help with weight loss are likely to be contaminated with dangerous ingredients.

These products, sometimes falsely advertised as dietary supplements or natural treatments, often have many positive reviews and are shared on social media.