The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity has pledged Dh496 million ($135 million) to expand access to critical medicines and medical equipment across nine African countries.

The investment, announced on Wednesday in Addis Ababa at the International Conference on Public Health in Africa, is expected to benefit more than 500 health facilities in Ethiopia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Mozambique.

The commitment is designed to mobilise more than $550 million in additional financing through matched contributions from partner governments and donors, with each participating government contributing at least an equivalent amount.

The initiative targets persistent supply shortages that are hampering healthcare delivery across the continent.

Currently, only 35 per cent of essential medicines are available in public health facilities in Africa, and fewer than a third of facilities are equipped to carry out basic diagnostic tests.

Dr Shamma Al Mazrouei, director general of the foundation, said the partnership was “working towards a future where no mother, newborn, or child dies from a preventable cause”.

“Skilled health workers are essential to this vision, but their ability to save and improve lives depends on having ready access to the medicines and equipment they need,” she added. “Across Africa, governments are making important investments in their health systems and the people who deliver care.

“We welcome this opportunity to work together to ensure health workers have reliable access to the tools they need to deliver better outcomes for patients and communities.”

In Ethiopia, where the foundation made its first commitment under the country's Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health Compact, a $20 million pledge helped unlock $151.2 million from development partners, matched one-to-one by the government, mobilising a total of $342.4 million.

The funding will equip around 120 health facilities with supplies including AI-enabled ultrasounds and antibiotics to reduce the risk of sepsis.

In Rwanda, a $15 million commitment will supply essential equipment to 170 health facilities and help mobilise a further $40 million in financing.

A health worker provides care to a newborn at Bwaila Hospital in Malawi. Photo: Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity Show caption: A health worker provides care to a newborn at Bwaila Hospita…

In Liberia, a $10 million commitment will support the country's national referral teaching hospital, fund clinical mentorship programmes and build national expertise in biomedical engineering to ensure equipment can be maintained long-term.

Stepping up support

The latest philanthropic drive comes after the foundation last week announced a mobile clinic programme to deliver essential eye care to underserved rural communities across Africa, beginning in Morocco and Mozambique.

The initiative will provide vision screening, diagnosis, treatment and cataract surgical procedures in partnership with the ministries of health in both countries.

The clinics are expected to serve about 15,000 people across the two nations within the first six months, integrating with existing national health systems and referring patients requiring complex care to government-led sites.

In April 2025, the foundation launched a major humanitarian project aimed at preventing 300,000 deaths in childbirth in sub-Saharan Africa over five years as part of a $600 million healthcare strategy.

The Beginnings Fund was the first flagship project unveiled by the foundation and is to work in partnership with African governments, national organisations and experts to provide access to quality care for 34 million mothers and babies by 2030.

It was established to operate in 10 African countries – Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe – to help improve maternal and newborn survival rates.

The Beginnings Fund was set up under a joint $600 million commitment, which includes $100 million in direct financing for its mission.