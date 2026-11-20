The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity has launched a mobile clinic programme to deliver essential eye care to underserved rural communities across Africa, beginning in Morocco and Mozambique.

The initiative, announced on Friday, will provide vision screening, diagnosis, treatment and cataract surgical procedures in partnership with the ministries of health in both countries.

The clinics are expected to serve about 15,000 people across the two nations within the first six months, integrating with existing national health systems and referring patients requiring complex care to government-led sites.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, said the programme reflected the UAE's commitment to bringing health care to those who need it most.

“Working hand in hand with the governments of Morocco and Mozambique, these mobile clinics will bring sight-saving care directly to rural communities, so that distance is no longer a barrier to treatment,” he said.

“In addressing this practical challenge and expanding access to care, together we can help empower thousands more people to live healthier, more productive lives.”

A patient undergoes an eye examination at a mobile eye clinic in Oujda, Morocco. Photo: Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity Show caption: A patient undergoes an eye examination at a mobile eye clini…

The programme addresses a significant global health challenge. At least 2.2 billion people worldwide live with vision impairment, mostly in low and middle-income countries. Of these, at least one billion have conditions that are treatable or preventable but lack access to basic eye-care services.

Access to eye care can be life-changing, restoring sight and offering a route to education and inclusion. The economic case for intervention is as compelling: every $1 invested in eye health can generate up to $28 in economic returns.

Gueta Chapo, first lady of Mozambique, said: “Eye health is not merely an isolated medical issue, it is an indispensable pillar of human development, education, economic productivity and full citizenship.”

In Morocco, the programme will feature a mobile surgical unit, set up to deliver cataract operations alongside local partners. In Mozambique, surgical procedures will be carried out in partnership with local health facilities, targeting patients identified during clinic screenings.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment and director general of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, said almost all vision loss was preventable with the right care.

“Better sight can transform lives and economies, helping people to learn, earn, and live a full life,” Ms Al Mazrui said. “Yet for too many people this care remains out of reach. Together with the governments of Morocco and Mozambique, we are proud to support country-led efforts to strengthen access to eye care, ensuring more people can protect their sight and the opportunities it makes possible.”

The foundation said lessons from the first phase would inform future expansion of the programme, with a focus on building sustainable, country-led progress towards improved eye health.