Abu Dhabi will host its eighth Culture Summit in December, bringing together global cultural leaders to rethink shared civic spaces.

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi is organising the three-day event, which will begin on December 8 at Manarat Al Saadiyat and across the Saadiyat Cultural District.

This year's summit will be held under the theme “Towards a Reimagined Commons”, and will challenge participants to reconsider how communities connect, imagine and act together in an era of rapid technological, environmental and social change.

Among those confirmed to attend are Burkinabe-German architect Francis Kere, who won the 2022 Pritzker Prize; Chinese architect Xu Tiantian, winner of last year's Wolf Prize in Architecture; and Annie Warburton, chief executive of the Goldsmiths' Company – the first woman to lead the historic London guild since it was established in 1327.

Shared progress

Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the summit reinforced the UAE capital's role as a global platform for gatherings.

“Culture is not only what we inherit from the past; it is also what we create together through interaction, exchange, and mutual influence,” he said.

“It is the space where ideas meet, where diverse perspectives enrich one another, and where understanding is transformed into shared progress.”

The programme is structured around distinct sub-themes. The first day will examine collective memory, exploring how official and unofficial histories shape identity and belonging.

Day two will focus on collective space, addressing physical, digital and symbolic cultural environments and how they can be made more inclusive. The final day will consider collective imagination, looking at how culture and creativity can help build new shared futures.