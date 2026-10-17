Noura Al Kaabi joins Hillary Clinton at Forbes 30/50 Summit to champion women leaders

UAE Minister of State Noura Al Kaabi joined former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton in New York on Saturday to discuss the expanding role of women in global leadership.

Ms Al Kaabi appeared alongside Ms Clinton at the Forbes 30/50 Summit's fifth anniversary, participating in a session called "Across Borders and Generations: Women Defining Global Leadership".

The discussion centred on the growing influence of women in positions of global authority and the importance of fostering dialogue across cultures and generations.

Ms Al Kaabi used the platform to highlight the UAE's commitment to promoting mutual understanding and international co-operation. She emphasised that sustained engagement remains essential to addressing rapidly shifting geopolitical and technological landscapes.

She also addressed the importance of credible information and responsible communication in an interconnected world.

Ms Al Kaabi called for greater efforts to strengthen public trust and improve awareness of how to navigate the digital landscape. She referred to the growing influence of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

On the subject of female leadership, Ms Al Kaabi outlined the UAE's efforts to empower women and ensure their meaningful participation in decision-making across various sectors. She highlighted education, access to opportunities and institutional support as critical pillars in preparing the next generation of women leaders.

Ms Al Kaabi also emphasised the broader contribution of women to international co-operation, describing their role as pivotal in addressing differences across cultures and generations, and shaping a more inclusive and collaborative future.

The Forbes 30/50 Summit brings together women with 30 years of experience and those under 50 years of age to exchange knowledge and drive progress on issues of global significance.