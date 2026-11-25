One of the UAE's largest luxury yacht manufacturers is bracing for two difficult years as the regional conflict continues to disrupt international shipping and weighs on buyer confidence.

Gulf Craft had expected 2026 to be a record year, but disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, rising fuel costs and hesitation among some overseas customers to travel to the region have forced it to reassess its outlook.

Mohammed Al Shaali, chairman and co-founder of Gulf Craft, told The National the company was preparing financially for a prolonged period of uncertainty, despite continuing to secure orders and deliver vessels overseas.

“I'm not leaking a secret but we decided at Gulf Craft that the next two years will be difficult, and we have prepared for it,” he said.

"We will prepare for it by reinventing our product, training our people, arranging finances, enhancing our marketing campaign. But we will have two difficult years until things change in the political situation."

He spoke as the Dubai International Boat Show began on Wednesday after it was postponed for seven months because of the conflict.

More than 300 companies and brands from 25 countries are at the Dubai International Boat Show. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: More than 300 companies and brands from 25 countries are at …

More than 300 companies and brands from 25 countries are taking part in the five-day event, which has been scaled back compared to previous iterations.

Mr Al Shaali said competition for wealthy international buyers had been fierce even before the conflict, and the UAE now had to work harder to attract customers.

"Closing the Strait of Hormuz was very negative for the whole business, but people are coming back, business is coming back, and now we are in an uncertain situation, but I believe this uncertainty will not continue forever.

"We were able to sell. We were able to export. We were able to import. We were able to invent ways to avoid the ramifications of the crisis."

Gulf Craft chairman Mohammed Al Shaali. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Gulf Craft chairman Mohammed Al Shaali. Chris Whiteoak / The…

He said the luxury yacht market had proved resilient during previous periods of global uncertainty, including the Covid pandemic.

"It might slow down, might be affected, but I remember during Covid we thought we would not have any business. In one year, the business tripled."

Erwin Bamps, chief executive of Gulf Craft, indicated that concerns over travel to the region were easing after 50 dealers from around the world travelled to Dubai for meetings before the boat show.

He said the company was shipping a Majesty 145 yacht to Europe, and it was expected to arrive in Gibraltar in December, with more vessels scheduled to leave in the coming days.

Mr Bamps also said the domestic market was evolving, with more UAE residents buying boats for family outings and leisure rather than primarily for fishing.

The development of marinas and waterfront destinations across the Emirates had helped to broaden the appeal of recreational boating, he said.

Erwin Bamps, chief executive of Gulf Craft Group, says the domestic market is evolving, with more UAE residents buying boats for family outings and leisure rather than primarily for fishing. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Erwin Bamps, chief executive of Gulf Craft Group, says the d…

Higher fuel prices are a further concern for the industry, particularly for owners and operators of larger vessels.

“Fuel cost will definitely affect the industry, and especially boating because boats use a lot of fuel,” Mr Al Shaali said.

International confidence

Organisers of the Dubai International Boat Show acknowledged that this year’s event was slightly smaller than previous iterations but said there had been considerable interest overseas in its return.

Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president of Dubai World Trade Centre, which organises the event, said international businesses had been seeking assurances that the show would go ahead.

“The biggest conversation at the Monaco Yacht Show was not about Monaco. It was about hey, Dubai Boat Show. Is it back? When is it back?” she said.

Ms LohMirmand said the challenges facing the industry were not confined to the Middle East, with businesses around the world operating in difficult economic conditions.