Zayed International Foundation for the Environment has planted trees in an Abu Dhabi park in the fourth phase of its One Million Trees campaign.

The event was held at King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Park in the Al Mushrif area, under the theme Planting for Sustainability, on Thursday.

The campaign aims to plant more than one million trees across successive phases. It aims to contribute towards the expansion of green spaces, improvement of environmental quality, support for biodiversity and mitigation of climate change impacts.

The initiative focuses on species suited to the local environment, particularly the ghaf tree – a national symbol of resilience because of its ability to withstand drought and support the local ecosystem.

Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahad, chairman of the foundation, said the fourth phase reflected the organisation's commitment to continuing the environmental legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“Every tree we plant today represents a meaningful contribution to our environmental legacy and an investment in a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.

Mohammed Al Tahaineh, executive director of projects at Damac Properties, said protecting the environment was a shared responsibility.

“Planting trees today represents a genuine investment in a better future,” he said. “Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding green spaces, raising environmental awareness, and supporting national efforts to achieve sustainability goals.”

The foundation is set implement the fifth phase of the campaign in December, in co-operation with Dubai Police, represented by Hemaya Schools.

The upcoming phase aims to encourage schoolchildren to participate in environmental initiatives and instil values of sustainability and environmental responsibility in younger generations.

The event was organised with Abu Dhabi Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank as strategic partner and Damac Properties and CMC Markets as main sponsors.