The UAE has strongly denounced the "escalatory and hostile approach" taken towards the country by the Somali government, with the Emirates emphasising its commitment to preserving and strengthening ties between the nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret over what it described as the Somali government's attempts to bring internal power struggles into bilateral relations, in a manner that could adversely affect the interests of the countries and their people.

The ministry, in a statement released late on Thursday, stressed that decisions affecting relations should be guided by shared interests and should "remain free of political considerations and internal conflicts".

The statement comes after Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud this week accused the UAE of interfering in government affairs.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Somalia had ordered the UAE's ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and withdrew its own envoy from Abu Dhabi after claiming unspecified breaches of its sovereignty.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, responded to the claims in a message posted on X.

"The outgoing Somali President’s attack on the UAE reflects the shifting nature of his positions and policies and raises questions about his prioritisation of personal calculations over his country’s national interests," Dr Gargash said on Wednesday.

"The UAE stood by Somalia and its people in their darkest hours, and we regret that internal power struggles are dragging Somalia into regional disputes that do not serve its people’s interests or their aspirations for security and stability. Our relationship with the Somali people will remain deeper and stronger than fleeting political disputes, personal calculations and political ambitions."

Hostile practices

In its statement, the ministry said it closed its embassy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and withdrew diplomatic staff in January. That move was the result of hostile practices by the Somali government towards the UAE’s embassy and policies, including its decisions to cancel bilateral agreements between the countries.

The ministry emphasised the UAE's deep appreciation for the Somali people and its pride in the bonds that unite the citizens of both countries. The UAE remains committed to preserving and strengthening these ties and shared interests, the ministry added.

Gulf support

Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council, expressed condemnation of the "irresponsible statements and malicious media campaigns" against the UAE carried out by Somali government officials, in remarks shared by state news agency Wam early on Friday.

Mr Al Budaiwi said the UAE plays a major role in consolidating security and stability and promoting dialogue among states. He highlighted its recent role as host of talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, which he said was testament to the UAE's responsible approach to achieving regional and international peace and security.

He said the "unacceptable allegations" of the Somali government seek to undermine the efforts of the UAE to strengthen regional and international co-operation.

Mr Al Budaiwi stressed that Gulf states remained steadfast in their efforts to consolidate security, stability and prosperity and rejected any media campaigns that made claims against member states.