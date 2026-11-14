UAE condemns Israeli air strikes on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza

The UAE has strongly condemned Israeli air strikes on the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza, calling the attacks a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Israeli strike in Khan Younis killed at least six Palestinians, including a surgeon, and wounded about 20 others early on Thursday.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the early-morning strike hit the surgery department on the second floor of Al Yasin building, causing extensive damage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Saturday denouncing the strikes, and warned that continued Israeli military escalation was deepening the humanitarian crisis in the territory.

It reaffirmed the UAE's rejection of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing the importance of protecting medical facilities, institutions and healthcare workers during armed conflict.

The surgeon killed was Dr Rezik Abushira, medics told Reuters, which published pictures from the hospital showing collapsed ceilings, dangling cables and rubble strewn across damaged rooms.

The ministry's statement emphasised that the immediate priority must be the protection of civilian lives and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian relief and medical aid to Gaza.

It also called on the international community to intensify regional and international efforts to establish a credible political path towards comprehensive peace, reiterating the UAE's long-standing support for a two-state solution.

The foreign ministers of 17 Arab and Islamic nations joined the UAE in their condemnation of Israel’s continued attacks on civilians, and restrictions on humanitarian aid and medical supplies. The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Palestine, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Somalia, Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Sudan.

Series of attacks

The air strikes followed Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday that killed at least seven Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son.

Fadi Rajab and his son Abubakr were killed when an Israeli air strike hit the roof of a displacement shelter in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza city, medics said.

A third Palestinian was killed in a strike in Gaza city’s Daraj neighbourhood, which medics said hit near a school and media reports said hit the Ghubain family home.

Later on Tuesday, three more Palestinians were killed in an air strike on a metal foundry in the Sabra neighbourhood, and a man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis, according to medics and the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli military said it had struck militants in Zeitoun and Daraj but gave no further details. It did not comment on the other attacks.