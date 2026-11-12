Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills surgeon and at least five others

An Israeli air strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip killed at least six Palestinians, including a surgeon, and wounded about 20 others early on Thursday.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the early morning strike hit the surgery department on the second floor of Al Yasin building inside Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, causing extensive damage.

The surgeon was identified as Dr Rezik Abushira, medics told Reuters, which published pictures from the hospital showing collapsed ceilings, dangling cables and rubble strewn across damaged rooms.

Israeli military spokeswoman Lt Col Ella Waweya said on X that it had struck the Nasser hospital overnight, claiming the site was being used as a Hamas military command centre.

The latest deaths follow a series of Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday that killed at least seven Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son.

Fadi Rajab and his son Abubakr were killed when an Israeli air strike hit the roof of a displacement shelter in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza city, medics said.

A third Palestinian was killed in a strike in Gaza city’s Daraj neighbourhood, which medics said hit near a school and media reports said hit the Ghubain family home.

Later on Tuesday, three more Palestinians were killed in an air strike on a metal foundry in the Sabra neighbourhood, and a man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis, according to medics and the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli military said it had struck militants in Zeitoun and Daraj but gave no further details. It did not comment on the other attacks.

The latest violence comes amid continuing disputes over a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 and envisaged the eventual reconstruction of Gaza.

Negotiations have stalled over Hamas’s disarmament and an Israeli military withdrawal. Israel currently controls about two-thirds of the territory, with residents ordered to leave areas under its control.

At least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began, according to Gaza health officials. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed during the same period.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s military offensive began in October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities. The offensive followed the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed.