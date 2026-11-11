Father and son among at least seven killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least seven people, including a father and his 13-year-old son, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, Palestinian health sources and media said, as violence continued despite a year-old ceasefire.

Fadi Rajab and his son Abubakr were killed when an Israeli air strike hit a displacement shelter in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza city, medics said.

A third Palestinian was also killed in an Israeli air strike on the Ghubain family home in Gaza city's Daraj neighbourhood, media reports said.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, a man was killed by Israeli gunfire, while three more Palestinians were killed in an air strike in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza city, the Wafa news agency reported. A fire broke out at a nearby tent camp for displaced people after the Israeli attack.

The Israeli military said it had struck militants in Zeitoun and Daraj but provided no further details. It did not immediately comment on the incidents in Khan Younis or Sabra.

The deaths come amid continuing disputes over a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 and envisaged the eventual reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Negotiators have been unable to agree on terms for Hamas to disarm or for Israel to withdraw its troops, which control about two-thirds of the territory. Residents have been ordered to leave areas under Israeli control.

Israel says Hamas is seeking to regroup and replenish its arsenal, while the Palestinian group says it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement and accuses Israel of undermining it.

At least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health officials. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed during the same period.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities. The campaign began after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.