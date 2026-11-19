Islam is set to become the world’s largest religion within the next decade, a report has predicted.

The Future of World Religions study by the Pew Research Centre found that by 2035 there will be around 2.57 billion Muslims compared to 2.52 billion Christians.

Both religions are growing, but Islam’s faster rise will see numbers reach 3.64 billion by 2070, the report forecasts, which an 80 per cent 2020’s figure of 2.02 billion.

Over the same period, the world’s population is forecast to grow by 29 per cent, the think tank based in Washington, DC said.

While accounts vary, Christianity is thought to have been the world’s largest religion since the 1800s.

The Pew Research Centre found that birth rates are the key factor why Muslims will account for an increasing share of the world’s population, up from 25.6 per cent in 2020 to 35.8 per cent in 2070.

Religious groups on the rise

Worldwide, the report states, Islam and Christianity are the only religious groups that will account for a greater share of the world’s population in 2070 than they did in 2020.

Numbers of followers of other religions will grow but at a slower pace than the world’s population.

The highest fertility rate is among Muslims, at 3.1 children per women, while for Christians the figure is 2.5 and among Jewish people it is 2.3, which the report says matches the global average.

“Muslims are the only major religious group expected to have growing numbers of births in the decades ahead,” the report states.

“The other groups are projected either to have steady numbers of births, or to experience gradual decline in the number of children born.”

Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women gave birth to more babies than women in any other religion, the study suggests.

During that period, about 252 million babies were born to Muslim mothers, the report states, compared to 208 million born to Christian mothers.

There were around 2.27 billion Christians in 2020 and the total is expected to increase to around 2.96 billion in 2070, the Pew report states.

Christianity's share of the total world population is set to remain stable between 2020 and 2070, moving from 28.8 per cent to 29.1 per cent, even as the number of Christians rises significantly.

The report found that while the number of Jewish people is also expected to increase, from 10 million in 2020 to 20 million in 2070, as a proportion of the world’s total they will fall from 0.19 per cent to 0.17 per cent.

Keeping the faith

Christian worshippers gather for an Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: Christian worshippers gather for an Easter Sunday mass at St…

The number of people who do not have a religious affiliation is expected to drop from 1.91 billion now to 1.72 billion in 2070.

Pew Research Centre said most of the growth in the numbers of Muslims between 2020 and 2070 would take place in parts of the world where Islam was already the dominant religion.

“Muslims were the majority religious group in 53 countries in 2020,” the centre said. “An additional 1.2 billion Muslims are expected to live in these countries by 2070, representing 74 per cent of the projected growth of the global Muslim population.”

The number of Muslims in Pakistan is projected to more than double, from 226.9 million now to 461 million in 2070, while over the same period the number of Muslims in India is forecast to increase from 213.1 million to 333.6 million.

While the number of Christians globally is set to increase, in the US the total is projected to drop from 217.3 million in 2020 to 174.3 million half a century later.

One of the most dramatic increases in the numbers of Christians is expected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where between 2020 and 2070 the Christian population is forecast to more than triple, from 92.4 million in 2020 to 299.1 million in 2070. By then there will comfortably be more Christians in the country than in any other nation.