UK outlines plan for national war memorial marking Muslim contribution

The UK government has begun searching for organisations to help design and build a national war memorial in England dedicated to the contribution of Muslim people.

Almost £1 million ($1.34 million) is available for the project, marking the contribution of Muslims to British during the two world wars.

Faith and Communities Minister Nesil Caliskan said: “Our country is made up of a strong, diverse tapestry of different faith communities, and we owe that freedom to the bravery and sacrifice made by those who fought alongside us for a better future all those years ago.

“Muslim soldiers were a fundamental part of securing victory but their story has been in the shadows for too long. This memorial will make sure their contribution stays in our memory now and for generations to come.”

It is estimated at least 400,000 Muslim soldiers fought in the First World War, the UK government said

Among them was Khudadad Khan, thought to be the first Muslim awarded the Victoria Cross during the conflict.

The 129th Baluchis regiment marching to the trenches near Hollebeke Chateau in October 1914. Getty images Info

After his fellow soldiers were killed at Hollebeke, Belgium, in 1914, he continued firing his machinegun alone, which delayed a German advance long enough for reinforcements to arrive. Injured, he crawled back to his regiment at night.

Charities, companies and local authorities in England are being asked to put forward ideas for the memorial, which is intended to offer a space for learning and reflection.

As part of their applications, organisations will have to propose a location and explain how they plan to secure planning permission.

High-scoring designs will need to include credible construction time frames and engagement activities, particularly with Muslim and armed forces communities. Up to £970,000 is available.

Many memorials to several communities, groups and causes have already been built.

These include: the Memorial Gates near Buckingham Palace, unveiled in 2002 to mark the contribution of soldiers from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and the Caribbean; the Monument to the Women of the Second World War in Whitehall, unveiled in 2005; the African and Caribbean War Memorial in Brixton, unveiled in 2017; and the Animals in War Memorial near Hyde Park, unveiled in 2004 – all in London.