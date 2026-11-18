Uber has committed Dh184 million ($50 million) over the next two years to expand autonomous-vehicle services across Dubai, in a move that will help the emirate meet mobility targets.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, as well as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was briefed on the investment, which was announced during Dubai Future Week 2026.

Under the planned expansion, Uber will introduce autonomous vehicles across additional residential, commercial and high-traffic districts by the end of next year, including door-to-door autonomous journeys within Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim.

Riders will be able to travel between locations such as Kite Beach and Madinat Jumeirah without relying on fixed pick-up and drop-off points.

Services will also be extended to Downtown Dubai, the Dubai International Financial Centre and Business Bay.

During an initial phase, vehicles will carry an on-board specialist to monitor operations before fully driverless commercial services are introduced, subject to regulatory approval.

The investment supports the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy, which aims to make 25 per cent of all transport trips in the emirate autonomous by 2030.

Global confidence in Dubai

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the investment reflected global confidence in Dubai's infrastructure and regulatory environment.

“This investment represents an important step in the transition from pilot projects and limited autonomous vehicle operations towards the wider deployment of integrated commercial services,” Mr Al Tayer said.

“The next phase will focus on the carefully planned expansion of autonomous vehicle operations, further developing the regulatory framework and supporting infrastructure.”

Pradeep Parameswaran, global head of mobility at Uber, said Dubai's forward planning made it well suited to the company's autonomous ambitions. “Our planned $50 million investment reflects a long-term commitment to building the operational infrastructure, local partnerships and hybrid-fleet ecosystem needed to make autonomous rides an everyday reality,” he said.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, chief executive of Dubai Future Foundation, said the investment demonstrated the success of Dubai's public-private partnership model. “Autonomous mobility is among the major transformations that will reshape our cities in the years ahead,” he said.

Dubai Future Week, organised by Dubai Future Foundation, runs from November 18 to 21 at Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future.