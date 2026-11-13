President Sheikh Mohamed and Arab League chief discuss regional developments

President Sheikh Mohamed received Nabil Fahmy, Secretary General of the Arab League, during his visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fahmy discussed regional developments and challenges confronting the Arab world.

They emphasised the need to intensify efforts and co-ordination in response to changing regional circumstances, and to enhance security and stability.

Mr Fahmy praised the UAE's role under Sheikh Mohamed's leadership in advancing regional peace and stability, in line with Arab nations' aspirations for a stronger, more stable future.

The talks underscored the UAE's continued engagement with regional and multilateral bodies as it seeks to play a leading role in Arab diplomacy.

The meeting also reflected the shared priorities of the UAE and the Arab League during a period of significant geopolitical change in the Middle East and North Africa.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Falah bin Zayed; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President.