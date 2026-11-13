President Sheikh Mohamed receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

President Sheikh Mohamed received Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad, during a fraternal visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Prince Salman conveyed the greetings of Bahrain's King Hamad, along with his best wishes for the UAE's continued prosperity, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed hope for the further progress and development of Bahrain and its people.

The meeting focused on the long-standing ties between the countries and explored opportunities to deepen co-operation in support of their shared interests and the well-being of their people. Discussions also covered regional issues and efforts to address them, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continued consultation and co-ordination.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of closer co-operation to strengthen regional security and stability in light of the situation facing the region.

Prince Salman arrived in the UAE earlier on Thursday and was received at the airport by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting with the President was attended by several senior Emirati officials, including Sheikh Khaled; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, also attended the talks, alongside other senior officials.