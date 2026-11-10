'Emerging stronger': President reaffirms UAE's unity and resilience amid challenges

President Sheikh Mohamed has reaffirmed the country's commitment to unity, resilience and progress, stressing that the UAE's security and stability remain top national priorities.

Sheikh Mohamed was speaking after attending the Emerging Stronger session on the second day of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026 in Abu Dhabi, alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

In a post on X, the UAE President said the session focused on the nation and its people's enduring unity, strength and determination in addressing recent challenges.

He emphasised that “every individual plays an important role in the country's advancement”, highlighting shared responsibility in strengthening national resilience and sustaining development.

“The UAE will continue its journey of progress with determination and readiness, guided by a steadfast commitment to preparing for the changes and challenges of the future,” the President said.

He added that the UAE's resilience stems from shared values, and reaffirmed that protecting the nation's security and stability remains a top priority.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the session discussed the UAE's readiness in the military, security, economic, medical, logistics, and education sectors to respond to this year's exceptional events.

"The UAE has shown the world its true capabilities during these events," he said.

He expressed pride in the government teams, the loyalty of the community, the soldiers, the President and the UAE as a whole.

The Emerging Stronger session reflected the UAE's continuing focus on national cohesion, institutional readiness, and proactive planning to address evolving regional and global challenges.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised this optimism on the opening day, describing the UAE as a model of resilience across economic, government, military and political spheres, and expressed confidence in an even brighter future.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, echoed this message, underlining the need for the government to intensify efforts and deliver results faster.

“In the UAE, we do not settle for achievements,” Mr Al Gergawi said. “We redouble our efforts and deliver faster results. If anyone tries to set us back a year, we work harder to move forward by 20.”

The Annual Government Meetings convene the UAE's leadership, ministers and senior officials to discuss national priorities, evaluate government performance and shape future strategies.