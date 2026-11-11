UAE lifts Ebola-related visa suspension for Ugandans

The UAE has lifted its suspension on new visas being issued to Ugandans. Passport holders can now enter the Emirates provided at least 21 days have passed since they left their country.

The easing of restrictions, announced on Wednesday, follows precautionary measures introduced in June due to the outbreak of the Ebola virus in the African nation.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security announced the revised entry measures.

The suspension of new visas will continue for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, given the health situation in both countries.

The travel suspension includes passengers transiting through the UAE, unless they have spent more than 21 days outside the three African countries before arriving in the UAE.

Ugandan students enrolled in educational institutions in the UAE before June 2026 will also be permitted to enter the country, along with their family members, under the approved procedures.

Entry will also be permitted for administrative staff at the Ugandan embassy who hold ordinary passports, as well as their family members.

Holders of diplomatic and special passports issued by the Ugandan government will be permitted to enter under the health procedures applicable to exempted categories, in co-ordination with the relevant authorities.

Humanitarian and medical cases will be assessed individually. Individuals travelling to the UAE for medical treatment will be required to submit approved medical reports specifying their diagnosis, the name of the healthcare facility where they will receive treatment, and the scheduled date for commencing treatment, based on the circumstances of each case.

The UAE said that these measures reflect the country’s commitment to protecting public health, strengthening preparedness and responding to health risks.

The authorities will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update precautionary measures in line with emerging developments and risk assessments.