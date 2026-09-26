UAE allocates $10 million to tackle Ebola outbreak as it lifts Uganda travel restrictions

The UAE has committed $10 million to combat the Ebola outbreak in Africa, as the country also lifted entry restrictions for Ugandan citizens after its outbreak was declared over.

The pledge was announced during an international meeting convened by the US on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where global leaders gathered to discuss the outbreak and co-ordinate the international response.

The contribution was made through the UAE Aid Agency, at the direction of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the commitment reflected the country's humanitarian mission and its responsibility to protect communities from the threat of disease.

The UAE has already sent more than 150 tonnes of aid to affected areas, including protective equipment, infection-control materials and food supplies, benefitting about 280 health centres.

Dr Al Ameri called on the international community to accelerate its response and strengthen health systems' capacity for prevention, early detection and effective intervention.

The funding comes as the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to spread, raising concerns about the scale of the humanitarian and health effects across the region.

Uganda restrictions ease

The UAE has also lifted entry restrictions for Ugandan citizens – measures introduced in June – after the outbreak in the East African country was officially declared over.

The announcement was made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema), working alongside the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security and follows a sustained assessment of the situation in Uganda and the completion of the international monitoring period.

Precautionary entry measures remain in place for travellers from the DR Congo and South Sudan.

Ncema said measures would be adjusted as necessary in line with evolving risk assessments and approved public health standards.

The Ebola virus, which causes severe haemorrhagic fever, has periodically affected parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Uganda has experienced several outbreaks over the past two decades.