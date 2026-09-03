Global vaccine trials to begin as Ebola and mpox spread in Africa

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is now the worst in the country's history, with the death toll having reached 3,007 amid an international push to develop vaccines to curb the spread of the disease.

At least 6,186 cases have been confirmed in the DR Congo, with infections also spreading across its porous borders. Patients have contracted the Bundibugyo strain of the disease and the World Health Organisation said potential vaccines were to be tested to help tackle the outbreak. Trials could take place next month or in November, with other treatments also to be considered, it added.

"Until every chain is found and broken, the epidemic will continue and will continue to pose a threat to DRC, its neighbours and the region as a whole," said WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO formally declared the outbreak in the DRC's Ituri province on May 15. Cases have since been reported in six nearby areas. It is the worst Ebola crisis since the West African outbreak between 2014 and 2016, in which at least 28,600 people were infected and more than 11,000 died in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Travel restrictions

The scale of the crisis was underlined this summer when travellers showing symptoms of Ebola were admitted to hospital in Israel after arriving from the DRC. Test results came back negative, but the incident highlighted the risks posed by international travel from areas where infections are spreading.

The UAE imposed the precautionary measure of restricting travel to and from African countries that have recorded Ebola cases.

Health workers bury a patient who died from Ebola in Ituri province, in the DRC. EPA Show caption: Health workers bury a patient who died from Ebola in Ituri p…

Mpox outbreak

Alongside the Ebola crisis, health authorities have also taken steps to improve access to mpox vaccines. An outbreak of the disease, which began in 2022, has spread to about 145 countries, with 190,683 cases and 529 deaths recorded worldwide. The Clade Ib strain has led to an increase in cases across the DRC, as well as some European countries.

Mpox is much less dangerous than Ebola. About 10 per cent of cases proves deadly, compared with a fatality rate of 25 to 90 per cent for Ebola, depending on access to treatment.

Both Ebola and mpox are spread differently. Mpox in transferred through close skin-to-skin contact, while Ebola is spread through contact with blood, bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces.

Global vaccine stockpile

A global initiative to increase a stockpile of mpox vaccines was launched on August 27, aiming to develop a long-term system to ensure countries have access to shots. It has been funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in co-ordination with the International Co-ordinating Group on Vaccine Provision.

“During the 2022 mpox outbreak, lower-income countries were left behind when it came to access to vaccines,” said Dr Sania Nishtar, chief executive of Gavi. “It was clear that a mechanism was needed to ensure this global public good could be accessed by those who need it most. Our hope is that this stockpile will keep the world safer from the threat of this deadly disease.”

In 2024, the UAE played a vital role in funding and distributing vaccines to African nations tackling mpox and Ebola cases. Shots and other medical support were flown to the DRC, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

"Support is particularly important for childhood vaccination programmes," said Unicef executive director Catherine Russell. “Mpox can be devastating for children, not just its physical effects, but also the stigma, interrupted learning and fear that can come with being isolated from family and friends."