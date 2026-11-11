New Dubai student card combines public transport discounts and international benefits

The Roads and Transport Authority has launched the New Dubai Student Card, which integrates Nol public transport services, student identification and international benefits into a single card.

The single card offers benefits across four key areas. On campus, it will serve as student identification. Around Dubai, it will provide access to RTA public transport with fare discounts of up to 50 per cent.

The card will give access to student benefits, discounts and offers across the UAE. While travelling, it will also gives access to more than 150,0000 International Student Identity Card benefits in more than 130 countries.

The card was developed by the RTA along with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Tecom Group’s Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, and the International Student Identity Card Association.

“The New Dubai Student Card brings together three core functions: student identification for engaging educational institutions, Nol public transport functionality, and internationally recognised student status through ISIC, providing access to a wide range of benefits and discounts in Dubai and around the world,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive of the RTA’s Corporate Technology Services Sector.

The initiative will be introduced in phases, and authorities are inviting educational institutes to submit applications at www.dubaistudentcard.ae

Better education system

Saeed Kharbash, chief executive of policies, research and programmes at the KHDA, said the initiative supported the authority's Education 33 Strategy and its ambition to build a future-ready education system where students could learn and thrive in Dubai and beyond.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, senior vice president of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of Tecom Group, said the card would provide an integrated solution for student identification, transport and access to exclusive benefits.

He said the initiative reflected Dubai's commitment to creating a world-class higher education environment and attracting international talent.

Benefits beyond Dubai

Through the ISIC partnership, the New Dubai Student Card provides internationally recognised proof of student status, allowing holders to access discounts and benefits in the UAE and abroad. These include offers on travel, accommodation, dining, entertainment, shopping and education.

Matthew East, chief executive of GTS Alive Group, which represents the International Student Identity Card Association, said the partnership connected students with benefits, experiences and opportunities in Dubai and around the world.