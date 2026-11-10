Dubai to launch Metro line to Al Maktoum Airport to boost connectivity

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Tuesday approved plans to link the Dubai Metro network to the emerging Al Maktoum International Airport City, with services expected to begin in 2031.

The Dh2 billion ($544.6 million) project will add a 3-kilometre extension to the existing Route 2020 network, including two new stations linking the line to the airport's West Terminal.

The Dubai Metro expansion is part of a series of projects approved by the Executive Council of Dubai during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026 in Abu Dhabi. The projects have a combined value of Dh11.59 billion ($3.6 billion) and include a Dh9.59bn plan to develop community services and facilities across Dubai through to 2040.

The extended route will connect to the West Terminal of Al Maktoum International Airport, linking with the airport express line and Etihad Rail’s high-speed rail network.

This is expected to make travel easier for passengers, airport staff, and visitors; improve traffic flow on surrounding roads; and improve access to urban centres across the emirate.

The Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Engineering Projects Establishment will deliver the metro project.

Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central, is being developed as Dubai's main aviation hub. The emirate plans to transfer all commercial operations from Dubai International Airport to the new facility between 2032 and 2035.

Sheikh Hamdan said the extension was part of an integrated transport system designed to support the airport's expansion and reinforce Dubai's position as a global aviation hub.

“Al Maktoum International Airport City is one of our most significant strategic projects, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global aviation hub,” he said.

“The extension is part of an integrated transport system that matches the ambitions of this global project. We continue to invest in infrastructure that anticipates future aspirations, connects the emirate and strengthens Dubai's competitiveness.”

The existing Route 2020 is a 15km extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line, connecting Jebel Ali Metro Station to Expo City Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched its operations in July 2020.

Dh9.59bn plan for community services

Dubai also approved a Dh9.59 billion plan to develop integrated public services and facilities across the emirate through 2040.

It aims to ensure the efficient and equitable distribution of services across existing and planned residential communities, meeting the needs of citizens and residents as the city expands.

Residential areas for Emiratis will be prioritised, with facilities covering safety, security, healthcare, education and sport. The programme will also include amenities for senior Emiratis and spaces for family and community activities.

Sheikh Hamdan said the initiatives reflected Dubai's commitment to ensuring residents benefited directly from the emirate's development.

“The stability and prosperity of our community remain our priority. We approved a comprehensive plan to develop integrated public services and facilities that foster social cohesion,” he said.

“Our goal is for the people of Dubai to experience the benefits of the city's growth in their everyday lives.”

Sheikh Hamdan also said that the real estate sector continued to perform strongly, supported by investor confidence and a diverse range of opportunities.

A Dubai Land Department study found residential occupancy at 97 per cent, retail occupancy at 98 per cent, and office occupancy at 94 per cent.

It forecasts the development of 365,000 new residential units and about 1.1 million square metres of office and retail space by 2030.

He said the study would guide policy and development decisions in partnership with the private sector, further strengthening Dubai's position as a competitive and sustainable global property market.