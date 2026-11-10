New bridge linking Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena with Metro station opens today

A 110-metre pedestrian bridge is to open today in Dubai, connecting Coca-Cola Arena with Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station.

The bridge will improve pedestrian infrastructure and make it easier for people to reach entertainment venues, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said. The bridge was created in line with Dubai’s approach to enhancing quality of life and providing safe, sustainable mobility, it added.

About 10,000 pedestrians an hour are able to cross the bridge, which is 59 per cent of the crowd capacity for a single event at the arena, the RTA said. The project will help reduce traffic flow around City Walk and the arena, the RTA said in a statement released on Monday evening.

The initiative is part of the RTA's five-year plan to construct 31 pedestrian bridges and tunnels at key locations across the emirate to improve road user safety, encourage sustainable mobility and promote first and last-mile journeys.

The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels in Dubai increased from 26 in 2006 to 178 by the end of 2025, while the pedestrian fatality rate fell from 9.5 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.22 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2025, the RTA added.