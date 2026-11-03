Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets Turkish intelligence chief in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, held talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with Ibrahim Kalin, director of Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation.

The two men discussed efforts to expand co-operation to promote security and prosperity across the region during their meeting.

Sheikh Mansour and Mr Kalin also reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen partnerships in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Sheikh Mansour made a working visit to Turkey in May, during which he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The discussions took place within the framework of the strategic relations and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between the two countries.