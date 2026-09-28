President Sheikh Mohamed meets Turkish Foreign Minister to strengthen bilateral ties

President Sheikh Mohamed received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Abu Dhabi on Monday, underscoring the close ties between the two nations.

Mr Fidan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE President, along with his best wishes for the country's continued prosperity and progress.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated, asking Mr Fidan to pass on his regards to Mr Erdogan and his hopes for continued prosperity and development for Turkey and its people.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fidan discussed areas of bilateral co-operation and explored ways to strengthen the ties between their countries.

The discussions reflected the growing momentum in relations between the UAE and Turkey. The meeting also addressed regional and international issues, with particular focus on developments in the Middle East.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Fidan emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to promote security, stability and lasting peace across the region.

President Sheikh Mohammed and Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised the importance of promoting security, stability and lasting peace across the region. Photo: Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court Show caption: President Sheikh Mohammed and Turkey's Foreign Minister Haka…

In May, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan explored ways to deepen relations within the framework of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership that came into effect in March 2023, during a phone call.

Those discussions came one day after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met the Turkish President.

The meeting, during a working visit to Turkey by Sheikh Mansour, addressed regional issues, including “developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional security and stability, with the two sides exchanging views on these matters”, Wam stated in May.

Monday's meeting was attended by a senior delegation of UAE officials, including Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region; and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Also present were Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.