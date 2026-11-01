UAE launches awareness drive to encourage more women to give blood

Health authorities have launched a nationwide campaign to highlight the crucial role played by women in boosting the UAE's blood donation drive – and to encourage more to come forward to offer life-saving support.

Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) has unveiled the year-long initiative in an effort to highlight the importance of voluntary blood donation to bolstering medical care. Since 2020, 8,599 Emirati women have registered as blood donors, contributing 4,022 donations to top up supplies needed for transfusions and emergency care, Seha said.

A diverse donor base can help avoid shortages of blood supplies, which are crucial during emergencies and seasonal shortfalls, and demand comes from all demographics, including women facing complications during childbirth.

The latest campaign by Seha, which is part of leading health care provider, PureHealth, brings together women-focused awareness activities, educational outreach, community engagement and donor recognition programmes throughout the year.

It hopes to increase understanding of voluntary blood donation and to encourage sustained participation among women.

Dr Eiman Al Zaabi, medical director at Seha's blood bank services, said women had made an important and growing contribution to voluntary blood donation.

“This campaign provides an opportunity to recognise that contribution while encouraging more eligible women to take part,” she said. “By maintaining engagement throughout the year through education, awareness and recognition, we aim to support regular donation and strengthen a culture of community responsibility.”

The initiative reinforces Seha's commitment to supporting a safe and sustainable blood supply while recognising the important part people and communities can play in helping meet patients’ blood needs.

To give blood, donors must be aged between 18 and 65, weigh at least 50kg, be in good health and have an Emirates ID. Tourists and visitors are generally not allowed to donate.