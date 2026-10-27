Hail hits Northern Emirates as Abu Dhabi issues rain alert

Authorities urged people to be vigilant as parts of the UAE were hit by hail and heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon - with high winds and dust expected to persist until the evening in some areas.

Storm Centre, a popular online weather tracking platform, shared videos of hail and rainfall in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the high winds over some northern, eastern and southern areas could reach speeds of up to 45kph, lifting dust into the skies and hampering visibility.

The weather bureau said the alert would be in place until at least 9pm. It comes amid a recent bout of unsettled conditions, particularly in the Northern Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Police, meanwhile, urged drivers to exercise caution during bouts of rain in a safety message posted on social media.

The force said motorists should abide by variable speed limits displayed on road signs during adverse weather.

The NCM's online weather map shows that heavy rain is forecast in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain until Thursday.

Despite the unstable autumn conditions, temperatures will remain high across the Emirates in the days to come.

The weather bureau predicts daytime temperatures will remain in the mid to high 30s in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next five days and could reach 40°C in Al Ain and remote desert areas of Abu Dhabi.

The UAE's average daily temperature in October stands at 29.7°C, according to the NCM's latest monthly weather summary.

The mercury has risen this month, however, with the El Nino weather phenomenon playing its part in delaying the typically cooler autumnal weather.