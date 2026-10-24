Parts of UAE set for rain, fog and 50kph winds but wait for drop in temperatures goes on

Parts of the UAE are braced for rain, high winds and fog in the coming days - but temperatures are set to remain high across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts wet weather on the horizon in northern and eastern areas of the Emirates until at least Wednesday.

The NCM's online weather map shows rainfall is most likely in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather centre - in its latest five-day buletin - said humid nights were in prospect with fog likely on the morning commute throughout next week.

Winds are expected to reach up to 40kph on Sunday and could rise to 50kph from Monday to Wednesday, carrying dust into the air and hampering visibility.

The Northern Emirates in particular have experienced unstable weather conditions this month, with heavy rain and hail reported in some areas.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to avoid the wet weather, while the unseasonable autumn heat is set to persist across the Emirates.

The weather bureau predicts daytime temperatures will remain in the mid to high 30s in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the next five days and could exceed 40°C in Al Ain and remote desert areas of Abu Dhabi.

The UAE's average daily temperature in October stands at 29.7°C, according to the NCM's latest monthly weather summary.

The mercury has risen this month, however, with the El Nino weather phenomenon playing its part in delaying the typically cooler autumnal weather.