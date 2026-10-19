Parts of UAE hit by heavy rain and hail as alert issued over 50kph winds

Parts of the UAE were lashed by heavy rain, high winds and hail on Monday afternoon, with more adverse weather in prospect in the days to come.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert over strong winds expected to reach speeds of up to 50kph in some coastal and inland areas, lifting dust up into the skies and hampering visibility.

Storm Centre – a popular online weather-tracking platform – shared video footage of downpours across areas of Sharjah and Fujairah.

The Northern Emirates in particular have faced a sustained spell of rain in recent days, even as temperatures remain unseasonably high in the Emirates.

In its latest five-day weather bulletin, the NCM forecasts more rain, powerful winds and cloudy conditions until Friday.

The weather bureau forecasts fog could drift in over western areas of the country by Friday, causing challenging conditions on the roads.

The NCM's online weather map shows that Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain are set to be hit by heavy rain until Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai, however, are expected to avoid the wet weather, but high humidity will bring more muggy conditions during the week.

Despite the unsettled weather persisting, temperatures will remain high over the coming days, topping 40°C in Al Ain and remaining in the high 30s in much of the country.

October has been warmer than usual this year, with the UAE National Centre of Meteorology issuing a climate update on the El Nino weather phenomenon, forecast to be the strongest on record.

Instead of the typical October drop into comfortable autumn weather, El Nino is trapping a blanket of high pressure over the Arabian Peninsula, driving temperatures well above the seasonal average.

The UAE's average daily temperature in October stands at 29.7°C, according to the NCM's latest monthly weather summary.

On Saturday, the General Civil Aviation Authority warned that changing weather may affect operations at airports across the country, potentially causing delays.

Such conditions are a recurring feature of autumn in the UAE.