UAE flight delays possible as autumn weather causes reduced visibility

Travellers across the UAE should prepare for possible flight delays as seasonal weather causes reduced visibility in parts of the country.

The General Civil Aviation Authority has warned that changing weather may affect operations at airports across the country, potentially causing some delays. Such conditions are a recurring feature of the autumn season in the UAE.

Airlines and airport operators have introduced measures to deal with the issue in line with established operational procedures and aviation safety requirements, the authority said. It emphasised that any disruptions would be managed in accordance with strict safety protocols.

Passengers have been advised to check for updates through official airline and airport channels.

What kind of fog develops in the UAE?

The cooler winter months bring frequent fog, which envelopes skyscrapers on the coast, as well as dunes deep in the desert.

About 95 per cent of the fog in the UAE is radiation fog, which forms in the early hours as heat absorbed by the Earth's surface during the day radiates into the air, causing water droplets to form. It dissipates in the heat of the sun.

Advection fog is another type seen in the UAE. It forms when warm, moist air passes over a cool surface, creating water vapour.

Heavy fog led authorities to reduce speed limits in Abu Dhabi this week, with a safety warning issued in Dubai. Alerts were sent to motorists in parts of Abu Dhabi, warning them that speed limits had been reduced to 80kph, while drivers were urged to exercise caution on the roads in Dubai owing to poor visibility.

The country has averaged 132 days of fog formation a year since records began in 2006. The longest stretch was recorded in 2010, when there were 17 days of fog and five days of mist in January.