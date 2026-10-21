President Sheikh Mohamed hosts reception in Abu Dhabi for Prime Minister of Singapore

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday hosted a welcoming ceremony for Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to mark his working visit to the UAE.

Mr Wong received a guard of honour as the national anthems of both the UAE and Singapore were played at the official reception in Abu Dhabi.

A high-level welcoming party included Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and officials.

Mr Wong had held talks with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince after beginning his visit to the Emirates on Tuesday.

The two men reflected on long-standing bilateral ties before enjoying a tour of the landmark Zayed National Museum, in Saadiyat Cultural District.

Growing ties

The UAE and Singapore formally established diplomatic ties in 1985 and relations have grown steadily across a number of key sectors in the decades since.

In February 2019, the two governments signed the Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership, a framework aimed at advancing co-operation across trade, investment, defence, security and sustainable development.

More than 600 Singaporean companies operate in the Emirates, in key areas such as fintech, health care, infrastructure and education.

In October 2024, Sheikh Khaled made an official visit to the city-state during which he held talks with Mr Wong and witnessed the signing of a host of agreements to strengthen links across artificial intelligence, education and renewable energy.

They also held high-level talks at the Singapore Parliament House aimed at cementing long-standing ties. During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the importance of promoting UAE-Singapore collaboration, with a focus on advanced technology, clean energy and urban planning.