  • Netanyahu says toppling Iranian regime is key objective
  • Trump opposed Israeli PM's multi-day bombing campaign, report says
  • Saudi-led coalition intercepts drones launched at Madinah and Eastern Province
  • IRGC-linked channel appeals for donations to bolster missile capabilities
  • Iran says supertanker 'exploded' near Strait of Hormuz
  • UK mission to defend Saudi Arabia adds Typhoon jets
Updated: October 21, 2026, 6:34 AM