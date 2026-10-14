UAE weather: Rainy weekend expected in east of country

Rain is expected in parts of the UAE across much of the weekend, according to the latest update from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Wet weather is forecast in the south-east of the country on Wednesday, with winds reaching up to 50kph.

On Friday and Saturday, clouds in the east are likely to bring rain, while wet weather is forecast in the north-east.

The NCM's website says rain is expected on Wednesday in Fujairah and in Al Ain on Thursday.

At the weekend, the highest temperature in the country will be 41°C in Sweihan on Saturday. The temperature will reach 39°C in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, with Dubai's temperature cooling slightly from 37°C on Wednesday and Thursday to 35°C on Saturday and Sunday.