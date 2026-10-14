Khaldoon Al Mubarak meets China's Wang Yi to strengthen bilateral ties

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Presidential Special Envoy to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, travelled to Beijing this week for high-level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Mr Al Mubarak met Mr Wang in the Chinese capital on Tuesday, as part of a trip aimed at deepening the UAE-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two delegations reviewed bilateral relations under the framework of the partnership, which has served as the foundation for growing co-operation.

Both parties exchanged views on issues of shared interest, with particular emphasis placed on the importance of sustained co-ordination and close consultation between Abu Dhabi and Beijing.

The talks were attended by Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE ambassador to China, along with senior officials from both sides.

China remains one of the UAE's most significant trading partners, and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2018, has provided a structured platform for co-operation spanning trade, investment, technology and energy.