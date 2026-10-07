UAE's 'very powerful' cyber defences can repel attacks, says Mistral AI boss

The UAE's "very powerful" cyber defences will enable it to capably defend itself against threat actors, especially in a period of geopolitical instability, the chief executive of French company Mistral AI has said.

The UAE's pursuit of technological sovereignty will help it establish reliable and secure cyber capabilities, Arthur Mensch told The National in an interview at the AI Everything summit in Abu Dhabi.

"The UAE is under pressure, in particular, on the defence side," he said. "Cyber capabilities are a must-have when it comes to having capable defence systems.

"Sovereignty matters in that. It's important to be able to wield defence systems without having to ask for permission."

Mr Mensch's comments come after UAE authorities reported an increasing number of cyber attacks. Last month, the UAE's cyber security chief, Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, said the country is continuing to contend with daily online threats, with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps behind many of the attacks.

He said the country faced about 640,000 attacks on September 15 and that Iran remains "one of the main players" in the high-tech offensive, which is being exacerbated by the rise of AI.

"Having very powerful cyber models deployed here in Abu Dhabi in a way where the deployment is fully under Abu Dhabi control is going to be quite important," Mr Mensch said.

Investing in UAE data centres

Mr Mensch said Mistral AI would consider investing in UAE data centres, a move that would further solidify its co-operation with Abu Dhabi and boost the country's AI ambitions.

"We may [invest in UAE data centres]. It's an interesting place for our AI buildout that is currently underway in this part of the world," he said.

Mistral AI has already forged partnerships with Abu Dhabi organisations, including AI major G42, for developing advanced platforms and infrastructure, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence for research and development in AI foundation models, talent development and real-world AI solutions.

On Tuesday, at AI Everything, Mistral AI launched its latest Mistral Large 4 AI model, which, it says, is among the fastest in the world and rivals the best open-source models from China.