President Sheikh Mohamed orders renaming of Al Ain Airport to Tahnoun International Airport

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the renaming of Al Ain International Airport to Tahnoun International Airport.

The name change, which takes effect immediately, honours the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan's decades of service to the country.

Sheikh Tahnoun was the Ruler's Representative of the Eastern Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from the country's founding until his death in 2024.

Tahnoun International Airport is the second international airport in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, situated about 18km from the oasis city of Al Ain.

The airport currently has scheduled flights for two airlines and serves more than 100,000 passengers annually, according to Abu Dhabi Airports.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows two scheduled flights today: Pakistan International Airlines flight PK144 from Islamabad and Air India Express flight IX336 from Kozhikode.

The name change comes two years after Abu Dhabi's main international airport was renamed to Zayed International Airport, in honour of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.