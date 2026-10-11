My Own Home: Meet the family who bought their Sharjah home while living in Turkey

My Own Home takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in

Laila Ahmed and her family decided they wanted to buy a home in the UAE before completing their relocation from Turkey.

She and her husband began exploring the option of moving in 2023 with a specific idea of what they wanted from a property, including privacy and the feeling that it was a place where they could put down roots.

They learned about Sharjah Sustainable City later that year and within a week had bought a four-bedroom villa off-plan.

Both Canadians with Egyptian heritage, Ms Ahmed, 37, and her husband, Karim, 42, who works in the digital technology sector, paid Dh2.19 million and moved into their home in December 2024.

Ms Ahmed, a freelance editor, showed The National around the home she also shared with her daughter Jannah, aged seven; her sons Adam, aged six, and Ibrahim, aged five; and their maid.

Please tell us about your home

We bought a four-bedroom townhouse villa with five bathrooms in phase three of Sustainable City. It has formal and informal living areas. We also have the maid’s room.

We have a backyard and two parking spots where we installed an EV charger because we own a Tesla. I have not seen anything remotely close to the layout here. The first things we looked at were the square footage and the floor plan. The use of space is ingenious.

And the size of the bedrooms is great. The kids don’t feel like they’re in little caves or anything. It’s a mid-unit. We didn’t want a standalone villa because we felt we would be deprived of that sense of community; we wouldn't really get to know the neighbours.

Why did you decide to buy your home?

Initially we were going to rent, and then we realised that renting didn't make sense financially. We decided to explore some options, so my husband came on an exploratory trip to look at different projects.

He heard about Sustainable City from someone, but because it was the last day, he wasn't able to check it out. We looked it up and it really caught our eye, so we decided to ask one of our friends who lived there to check out the show villa.

Our friend went on a Wednesday, and by that Saturday we had made the decision to buy. It was a bit of a gamble, but my husband is a very quick decision-maker.

The garden area outside the house. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: The garden area outside the house. Antonie Robertson / The N…

What drew you to this development?

We liked the concept and the vision. The developers were delivering, and it felt like a very strong and solid option, a realistic project that would meet our needs in terms of belonging, children's safety and the amenities provided.

When we moved to Sharjah, we initially rented a place five minutes away because we wanted the kids to start school in the same district. Later, we were able to move in.

Its location is very convenient. We can take the E611 and the E311. We are really close to Sharjah Airport.

What made you choose Sharjah?

Before moving here, we lived in Turkey for three years, and before that we lived in Canada. We never expected to be in this part of the world.

We decided to move to Sharjah because we were looking for a slightly different lifestyle — one that was more community-orientated — and safety was a major factor.

We specifically wanted Sharjah because we felt like it had more of the family aspect we were looking for. The children’s school is right by the community, so it’s wonderful for us.

What upgrades have you made?

The first thing we did was redo the backyard because we knew the kids needed to use it. We’ve completely redone it in a way more conducive to this stage of life, especially with three kids. They want to be able to run around a bit, and we’ve been getting into gardening.

We have a deck area where the adults can relax, and we’ve laid some grass. We also have a mini barbecue area and some seating. Because we’re a very active family, we have scooters and bikes. There’s a utility area where we store all of those items.

Inside, I really love design. It's kind of a side hobby, and coming from a very DIY country, I did all the painting myself. I've done whatever modifications we've made to the house, except where we've installed glass doors to separate the formal and informal living spaces. That has added a really nice touch to the place.

Then it was just picking out art and furniture, and I switched out the kitchen sink because I wanted a granite sink. I changed the faucets to match the aesthetic.

I'm leaving the boys' room as it is for now because they are boys who destroy everything, so it will happen eventually.

The area has a community feel with amenities. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: The area has a community feel with amenities. Antonie Robert…

What amenities do you have?

There is a gym, a pool and parks. We also have basketball courts, multi-purpose courts that can be used for different sports, and soccer fields. A mosque is being built.

We have a book club, a walking group and many other activities being set up by the neighbours. The community spirit is strong.

There is a cycling and running track that goes around the city. You don’t feel like you’re walking in the desert because of the greenery and the way they’ve thought about the landscaping.

A mall is being built. Some coffee shops and a courtyard with restaurants have opened nearby. The area has developed so much in just the two years we’ve been here. I feel like I’m in a resort.

Do you plan to sell or rent it if you move?

Who knows if it will be our forever home or if it’s just a home for this phase of our lives. For right now, it’s great, and it’s an investment, so in future we know we will get our money back and more.

We’re very content where we are right now, but we are also excited about what’s to come. It’s been great living here and the kids are so happy; they have their friends from school.

For now, we’re treating it as our forever home. That’s why we made the modifications because we want it to feel like ours. In terms of renting or selling, we would probably sell it because we've had bad experiences with renters.

Do you plan to buy more property?

If we had the extra money, we probably would buy here. But right now, we’re happy with just owning the one home. We’re happy with putting our time and effort and investment into it.