President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Saudi Arabia on Arabian Gulf Cup triumph over UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed hailed the "high level of sportsmanship" on display after Saudi Arabia defeated the UAE in the Arabian Gulf Cup final on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his congratulations after the Green Falcons secured a 2-0 victory in front of more than 60,000 fans in Jeddah.

It was Saudi Arabia's first Arabian Gulf Cup crown for 22 years, and further extended the UAE's wait for their third title in the regional competition.

"Sincere congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup," President Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

"I also commend the high level of sportsmanship shown by both the Saudi and UAE teams during the final.

"I commend the successful organisation of the tournament and wish Saudi Arabia continued success in future sporting competitions."

More than 12,000 Emirati fans travelled to Jeddah in the hope of seeing their side continue their unbeaten start under new coach Zlatko Dalic. The UAE Football Association had chartered six aircraft to fly supporters to the final at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.