President Sheikh Mohamed and Jordan's King Abdullah discuss $2.5 billion UAE-Jordan railway project in call

President Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah of Jordan have spoken by phone to discuss the $2.5 billion landmark cross-border railway project.

The UAE President and the Jordanian monarch reviewed relations between the nations and explored ways to deepen co-operation across developmental and economic fields, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Central to their discussions was the Aqaba-Al-Shidiya-Maan Railway Project. The project is being developed by the Jordanian-Emirati Railway Company and is regarded as a cornerstone of the two countries' long-term development agenda.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and King Abdullah attended the project's ground-breaking ceremony on Monday in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah praised the significance of the railway initiative, describing it as a reflection of their shared vision for a sustainable and extended development partnership.

The project is expected to strengthen economic connectivity between the UAE and Jordan and support their mutual interests while delivering broader prosperity for their people.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional matters, with developments across the Middle East featuring prominently in their talks. They stressed their commitment to continued fraternal consultation and co-ordination on significant issues affecting the region.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah reaffirmed their determination to support efforts to consolidate the foundations of security, stability and peace across the Middle East, underscoring that such efforts served the interests of all people in the region.

UAE's cross-border rail initiatives

The UAE is involved in several national and cross-border rail initiatives, including the Etihad Rail network, a 1,200km flagship railway spanning all seven emirates for heavy freight and passenger services. The UAE is also co-developing the Hafeet Rail (Oman-UAE Rail) link connecting Abu Dhabi to Sohar Port.

The UAE is a key signatory in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The multinational transport framework is designed to link India to Europe via a combined ship-to-rail transit network traversing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel.