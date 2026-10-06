Dubai Police arrest two over Dh11.8m phone scams

Two people have been arrested in Dubai in connection with phone scams that netted more than Dh11.8 million ($3.2 million) from their victims.

Dubai Police's Anti-Fraud Centre carried out the arrests after investigators uncovered scams in which the suspects allegedly impersonated employees of official and international organisations to deceive residents and steal from them.

Police said the victims were contacted by phone and convinced that they were named in legal cases outside the country. The fraudsters sought to intimidate their victims by warning them of legal consequences and demanded they transfer funds to bank accounts outside the UAE.

Victims were told the transfers were necessary to verify the legitimacy of their funds. The suspects allegedly promised to return the money once the verification process was complete.

Controlling victims

Investigations found some victims were asked to sell their gold jewellery and transfer the money, claiming the funds previously transferred were insufficient to complete the verification procedures.

The scammers also told residents to book hotel rooms and cut off contact with others until they received confirmation that they were not involved in the fictitious cases. That tactic was intended to isolate the victims, tighten control and continue the fraud.

Following the money

After receiving reports of the scams, Dubai Police formed a task force from the Anti-Fraud Centre to analyse data and trace the stolen money. The investigations enabled authorities to identify and arrest the two suspects, with legal proceedings initiated against them.

The suspects reportedly admitted their involvement in the phone fraud. They told investigators they been recruited through social media by an entity outside the country. They received the victims' data and instructions on how to communicate with them through an app.

Phones seized from the suspects were examined and authorities uncovered the victims' data and conversations linked to the fraud operation.

Public warning

Dubai Police urged residents to exercise caution when receiving suspicious calls or messages from people claiming to represent government bodies, international groups or other official entities. People should always verify the source of communications through official channels, the force added.

Dubai Police emphasised it was working to tackle all forms of fraud and would pursue those involved in scams. They also called on the public to report any fraud attempts through the eCrime platform or the 901 call centre.