Domestic worker in hospital after falling into open well in Fujairah

A child and a domestic worker were rescued after accidentally falling into an open indoor well at their home in Fujairah, prompting authorities to issue a safety warning to the public.

Colonel Khalid Rabie Al Hamoudi, Deputy Director of Fujairah Civil Defence, visited the family to check on the child's health and also visited the domestic worker recovering at Fujairah Hospital.

On Monday, the authority issued an urgent warning to property owners, farmers, and landowners to cover and seal all wells securely. Owners should install protective barriers with clear warning signs around wells to prevent similar accidents.

Fujairah Police emphasised that wells must never be left uncovered or without fences, as it poses a serious risk to children and adults and could lead to tragic accidents.

Residents, farmers, and commercial property owners who wish to dig or drill a private water well in Fujairah must obtain a permit from the Fujairah Environment Authority.

Uncovered wells pose danger that could threaten the lives of children and adults, authorities said. Photo: Fujairah Civil Defence Show caption: Uncovered wells pose danger that could threaten the lives of…

This service applies to all individuals and entities seeking to construct a groundwater well. The approval process ensures compliance with environmental standards and requirements.

Digging groundwater wells without a permit from the relevant authorities in the northern emirate may result in fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000. Fines may increase depending on the nature of the violation.