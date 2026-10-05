UAE foils 14 drug smuggling attempts, seizing 300kg of narcotics at airports

UAE security authorities have foiled 14 attempts to smuggle narcotics through airports across the country, seizing more than 300kg of drugs in less than two months.

The operations were carried out jointly by the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, through its General Directorate of Port Security, state news agency Wam reported.

Several suspected smugglers from countries in Europe and Asia were arrested as a result of the operations. Intelligence on suspicious consignments and travel routes was exchanged before their arrival at airports in the UAE, enabling specialist teams to act immediately after the flights and shipments arrived.

UAE Customs said the country used advanced technical detection systems and smart screening technology to identify suspicious substances concealed within baggage and transit consignments with a high degree of accuracy and speed. In many cases, this happened without the need for manual inspections.

The authority said the systems had contributed to reducing inspection times while increasing detection rates for smuggling attempts involving sophisticated methods of concealment.

Last week, The National reported how UAE Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal meth into the country after the drugs were found inside a vehicle's tyre at a border crossing.