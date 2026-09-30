UAE Customs seizes 16.2kg of crystal meth hidden in vehicle

UAE Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 16.2kg of crystal methamphetamine into the country after the drugs were found concealed inside a vehicle's tyre at a border crossing.

The incident unfolded when customs inspection officers became suspicious of the vehicle as it passed through advanced radiation scanning systems, which flagged unusual indicators.

This prompted manual inspection teams to conduct a search, and the operation, conducted with support of the Customs and Security Support Department’s K9 drug-detection team, uncovered the concealed narcotics.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security said the operation highlighted the vigilance and field expertise of customs inspectors, as well as the role of advanced screening technologies in detecting smuggling attempts at the UAE’s entry points.

According to the authority, the General Directorate of Border Security has recorded a total of 765 drug seizures since the start of 2026, involving about 390kg of narcotics and 50,000 pills.

The authority praised its inspection officers for carrying out their duties efficiently and effectively. It also reaffirmed its continued commitment to developing its inspection systems to protect society from the dangers of narcotics and deter anyone seeking to undermine the UAE's security, as part of national efforts to protect the community.