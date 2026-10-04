Asian Games success shows UAE is rising as a sporting force, says President of the UAE Olympic Committee

The UAE delivered its best Asian Games performance at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, finishing 13th among 45 nations with a record seven gold medals.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, praised the country's 165-strong contingent after the Games concluded in Japan on Saturday.

The achievement reflects the determination of UAE athletes to raise the nation’s flag and their burning ambition to strengthen the country’s standing among Asia’s leading sporting nations, said Sheikh Mansoor, reported state news agency Wam.

The success reflects the sustained efforts of the athletes, technical and administrative support teams, and national sports federations through the preparatory stages and the competitions during the Games, he added.

The UAE finished with 13 medals in total – seven gold, five silver and one bronze – surpassing its previous best of five golds at Hangzhou and placing second among Arab nations.

Among the stand-out performers was Mariam Kareem, who won gold in the women's 400m hurdles in 54.31 seconds, breaking the Asian Games record and setting a new Asian Under-20 record. The teenager's time was also the second-fastest recorded in the event at the Under-20 level globally, a remarkable achievement for the young Emirati athlete, who had earlier competed in the mixed 4x400m relay before returning to claim her historic victory.

In equestrian, Sheikha Latifah bint Ahmed bin Juma Al Maktoum brought her career Asian Games medal tally to four – equalling the record for the most medals won by a female equestrian in Asian Games history – after contributing to the UAE show jumping team's silver medal. Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi added further silverware on the final day, finishing with four penalties in 41.93 seconds aboard Hudson De Vains in the individual show jumping event.

Jiu-jitsu proved a particularly fruitful discipline, with five medals including gold for Balqees Abdulla, Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez, Mahdi Al Awlaqi and Asma Al Hosani. Kazbek Naguchev claimed gold in the men's under-73kg judo category, rounding out the UAE's record-breaking gold haul.

The Games, held across Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya City from September 19 to October 4, brought together more than 11,000 athletes representing 45 countries across 43 sports, 469 events and 16 days of competition.