UAE to work with neighbours to combat fraud and money laundering

The UAE plans to work with its neighbours to look into how fraud is used to launder money, as criminals exploit the fact that victims, perpetrators and stolen funds can be spread across different countries.

Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, secretary general and vice chairman of the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee, told The National the initiative will be proposed during the UAE's 2026 presidency of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force.

“Fraud is a cross-border problem: the criminal may be in one country, the victims in another and the money in a third,” said on the sidelines of the UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held in Abu Dhabi. “We need to understand other countries’ legal systems and procedures so that we know how to make requests and work effectively with them.”

He cited the case of Daniel Kinahan, an alleged organised crime figure who was extradited from the UAE to Ireland on August 9 following a ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation. He said UAE authorities played a central role and that the case showed the importance of reliable intelligence, co-ordination between agencies and partnerships with other countries.

This month, the UAE arrested a Swedish fugitive wanted by Interpol on suspicion of leading an international money laundering network, in a joint operation with authorities in Sweden.

Daniel Kinahan was extradited to Ireland in August. Photo: US Department of State Show caption: Daniel Kinahan was extradited to Ireland in August. Photo: U…

The UAE also works with other countries to prevent suspects from reaching their destinations, rather than acting only after they arrive, Mr Al Zaabi said. “Our work is not limited to taking action after a criminal has arrived; we also take preventive steps.”

The country’s financial intelligence unit has been strengthened with specialist staff and systems to help authorities share and assess information more quickly.

“The work is one of continuous improvement,” Mr Al Zaabi said. “A crime from five years ago may look different from one today, and future crimes may be different again.”

The proposal comes as authorities assess cyber crime and other emerging threats through national risk assessments, which help guide changes to laws, regulations and procedures. Fraudsters can pose as officials, representatives of organisations or relatives to persuade people to transfer money by phone. Children and older people are among those directly affected, Mr Al Zaabi said.

Financial crime on the rise

About 80,000 suspicious transaction reports were recorded in 2025, while financial intelligence disseminations rose by more than 80 per cent, according to the National Committee's statistical indicators.

The indicators also showed more than Dh4.23 billion in domestic confiscations, with Dh556.6 million returned to victims in 2025. They included 813 public prosecution investigations linked to financial intelligence and money laundering, and 516 incoming mutual legal assistance requests.

“The work we do to address these challenges and crimes also helps counter other forms of crime, including fraud and organised crime,” he said. “When we put systems and frameworks in place and cut off sources of funding, we can reduce the ability of criminal networks to operate.”

He said more than 94 government entities worked with the private sector on the UAE’s 2024–2027 national strategy.

“The General Secretariat is a forum for all the relevant entities in the UAE,” he said. “It brings together people and their ideas, supports international co-operation and gives entities a place to raise proposals, problems or requests for help. The strong co-ordination among the entities helped the UAE make progress in a short time."

Federal Decree-Law No 10 of 2025 covers anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism and proliferation financing. Mr Al Zaabi described it as “among the strongest laws in this area”. The law recognises proliferation financing as a distinct risk and extends the framework to digital assets and virtual-asset service providers.

The law’s impact will be assessed against relevant recommendations, Mr Al Zaabi said. Stronger laws, preventive measures and international co-operation support the UAE’s efforts to prevent and disrupt financial crime.