President Sheikh Mohamed receives Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Abu Dhabi on Monday, as the two leaders strengthened ties between their nations.

The UAE President welcomed Mr Begaj, who is on a working visit to the country, expressing hope that the visit would deepen bilateral relations and expand co-operation between the two countries.

The leaders discussed a broad range of areas including the economy, trade, renewable energy, technology and infrastructure. The talks centred on advancing shared interests and supporting the prosperity of the people of the UAE and Albania.

During the meeting, Mr Begaj presented Sheikh Mohamed with the Grand Star of the Supreme Order of the Eagle, Albania's highest state decoration.

President Sheikh Mohamed bids farewell to Albanian President Bajram Begaj. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Show caption: President Sheikh Mohamed bids farewell to Albanian President…

The honour recognised Sheikh Mohamed's role in strengthening UAE-Albania relations and advancing their development across various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Begaj and reaffirmed his commitment to building on the progress achieved in bilateral relations.

The two leaders also discussed the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host in December, and underlined their commitment to sustainability and addressing water-related challenges.

They emphasised the importance of continued co-operation in international forums to tackle shared global concerns.

Regional and international issues were also on the agenda, with both sides stressing the importance of efforts to strengthen security, stability and peace at regional and international levels.